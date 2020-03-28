Zealium Reaches Market Cap of $5,056.91 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $5,056.91 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,717,863 coins and its circulating supply is 12,717,863 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

