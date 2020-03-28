Zebi Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,679.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $817,460.83 and $7,679.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 594,091,148 coins and its circulating supply is 373,866,632 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.