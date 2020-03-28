Zebi (ZCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN and Koinex. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.02520268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00043087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Koinex, IDEX, Liquid, DDEX, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

