Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,687,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $70,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $184.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.24.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

