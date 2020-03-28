Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.84 million and $10.78 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00485321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00113432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00096495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 97,181,900 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

