ZelCash Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004452 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

