Zen Protocol Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $214,999.67 and $224.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.02519521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00194242 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.