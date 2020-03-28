ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,829.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 122.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a total market cap of $24.73 million and $12,829.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.02524790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,137,531,975 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.