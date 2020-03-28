Zero (ZER) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $168,558.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00485343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00113717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00095835 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

