Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $80,751.71 and approximately $4,295.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.63 or 0.03448701 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,365,812 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

