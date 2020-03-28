Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $183,133.66

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $183,133.66 and $5,017.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.02520268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00043087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

