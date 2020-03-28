ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $7,815.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.04918617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016039 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.