Zilla (ZLA) One Day Volume Hits $4,429.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $192,055.32 and $4,429.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.02501947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00042000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

