Zilliqa Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.94 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, BitMart, Upbit and IDEX. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,299,188,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,007,721,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinone, Zebpay, OOOBTC, FCoin, BitMart, Binance, DragonEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, UEX, Korbit, GOPAX, AirSwap, Bitbns, BiteBTC, WazirX, DEx.top, BitForex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, IDEX, Koinex, Coinhub, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Upbit, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

