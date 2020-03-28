Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,059 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.18% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

