Zipper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,095.00 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Zipper has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $732,084.06 and approximately $6,095.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.