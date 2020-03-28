ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZIXI. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

ZIXI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.60. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZIX by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in ZIX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

