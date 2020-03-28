ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Up 42.1% in March

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 27th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. ZK International Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ZK International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

