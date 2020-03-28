ZrCoin Trading Down 3.7% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $100,982.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00017459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02519221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

