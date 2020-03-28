Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Zscaler worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $58.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,717. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.