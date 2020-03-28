ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,923,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,053.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after purchasing an additional 766,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 647,446 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

