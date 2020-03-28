ZUM TOKEN 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $206,133.48 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00754560 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,657,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,657,228 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.