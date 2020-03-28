ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $395,546.48 and $21.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

