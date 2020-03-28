Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Critical Analysis

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zynga and YayYo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 11 0 2.79 YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynga currently has a consensus target price of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. YayYo has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,811.76%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than Zynga.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and YayYo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 3.17% -10.12% -5.71% YayYo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynga and YayYo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 4.82 $41.92 million ($0.06) -111.67 YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Summary

Zynga beats YayYo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

