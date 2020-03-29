-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

NYSE GWRE traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $80.84. 596,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,085. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.36 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

