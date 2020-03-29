-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.04. Gulfport Energy posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 3,012,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 520.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

