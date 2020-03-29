$0.12 EPS Expected for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Knowles stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

