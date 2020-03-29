$0.31 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,260 shares of company stock worth $102,309. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 267,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.20. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

