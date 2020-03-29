$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $437.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

