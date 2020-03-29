$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 2,387,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,226. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $578.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

