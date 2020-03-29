$0.49 EPS Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $14.73 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $994.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 134,036 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 131,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 839,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 539,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

