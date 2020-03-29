-$0.63 EPS Expected for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,972 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 207,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.