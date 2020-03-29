0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Mercatox, Livecoin and DigiFinex. 0x has a market capitalization of $94.77 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, AirSwap, Huobi, ZB.COM, DDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Binance, Crex24, Hotbit, Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, ABCC, C2CX, Cobinhood, Coinone, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Koinex, DigiFinex, BitBay, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Zebpay, Upbit, Tokenomy, Poloniex, Liqui, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Iquant, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Livecoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

