$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $999.52 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Iheartmedia stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Iheartmedia has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

