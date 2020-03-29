$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $454.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,846,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,756 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

