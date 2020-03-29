$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,059 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,378,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 125,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

