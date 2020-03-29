$1.24 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.00. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth $784,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

