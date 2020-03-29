$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 7,436,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,047,000 after buying an additional 2,928,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

