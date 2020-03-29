$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

CC stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Chemours has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

