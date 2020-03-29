$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

