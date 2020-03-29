$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.01.

HUN stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704,366 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Huntsman by 42.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 176.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Huntsman by 118.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 109,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

