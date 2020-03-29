$101.76 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post sales of $101.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $90.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $419.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $439.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $452.39 million, with estimates ranging from $416.35 million to $507.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. SunTrust Banks cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NSA opened at $26.51 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

