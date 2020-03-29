10,602 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

ABG stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

