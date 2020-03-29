11,276 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

BOND stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

