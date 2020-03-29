$114.58 Million in Sales Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $114.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.97 million to $120.10 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $128.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $434.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.22 million to $466.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $440.25 million, with estimates ranging from $343.98 million to $504.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

