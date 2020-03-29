126,855 Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 126,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in L Brands by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 454,531 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

L Brands stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,530. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

