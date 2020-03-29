$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.69 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $12.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $69.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $69.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $77.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $78.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 159,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

STIM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

