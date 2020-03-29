13,049 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,903,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,795,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,819. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.