133,139 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.49% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,949,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,962,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,125,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 854,029 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,995. AnaptysBio Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $396.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

