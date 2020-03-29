14,315 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

